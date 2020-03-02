Handwriting fluency in kindergarten linked to better reading abilities

Children who handwrite fluently in their first year of school are likely to be better readers a year later, prompting researchers to urge caution about relying too heavily on technology in the classroom.

The Australian study of 154 students followed children from kindergarten to year 1, to see whether fluency in writing letters in kindergarten was linked with being better able to write longer texts in year 1.

"It did, and it also predicted their reading abilities," said one of the authors, Anabela Malpique of Murdoch University, whose work was published in the journal Reading and Writing.

Children who hand-write fluently in their first year of school are likely to be better readers in year 1. Credit:Louise Kennerley

"Our findings are really well aligned with what's coming now in terms of neuro-imaging studies, showing that indeed reading and writing are connected, and especially handwriting via paper and pen," she said. "Reading and writing share the same network in terms of brain development, and this research actually adds more information by saying that handwriting by paper and pen has major advantages when compared with handwriting on a tablet with a stylus."