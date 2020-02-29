Former crime statistician warns of 'precious little research' to justify drug policing

The state's former chief crime statistician has warned current approaches to drug policing are not based on evidence and are probably doing more harm than good.

UNSW Adjunct Professor Don Weatherburn, who was until last year the long-serving director of the NSW Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research, said arresting people for possessing and using small quantities of drugs did not reduce crime, it just gave them a criminal record.

Don Weatherburn is researching the role of drug sanctions and whether current penalties are too heavy. Credit:Quentin Jones

"The point with drug possession and drug use is that arrest has significant consequences for the individual; most importantly, it reduces their prospects of employment and reduces their future earnings prospects," Dr Weatherburn said.

"You want to be sure that there's a countervailing benefit for the community as a whole. The benefit everybody assumes will happen is that people will be less likely to use illicit drugs again. Well, the evidence doesn't seem to support that."