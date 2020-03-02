Cyclists face 'dangerous' detours during WestConnex construction
Cyclists in Sydney's inner west will be forced to take "dangerous" detours for at least two years as the state government dismantles a popular bike route for construction of the WestConnex motorway.
The state's transport agency and the contractor building the toll road are tearing up the pedestrian and cycle bridge over Victoria Road near The Crescent intersection as work forges ahead on the controversial $3.9 billion underground Rozelle interchange.
The agency will also temporarily close a shared bike and pedestrian path that runs from the intersection at Rozelle onto Anzac Bridge, part of the common route for cyclists that links the inner west and the city centre.
Bicycle NSW spokeswoman Bastien Wallace said the alternative routes proposed by the government would divert cyclists from Lilyfield Road along a steep, narrow street in Rozelle and across a two-stage intersection on the City West Link, potentially endangering lives and exacerbating tensions between motorists and cyclists.
"It's just going to become a point of deadly antagonism," she said. "As the days get shorter and the light levels get lower, people will be seriously injured or killed. It's so dangerous."
Bicycle NSW estimates more than 100 bike riders per hour travel the Lilyfield Road cycle path - considered the state's busiest cycling route - during morning and afternoon peak travel times.
Cyclists and pedestrians will be able to travel beneath the busy intersection via an underpass linking the Rozelle Rail Yards and Victoria Road when the final stage of WestConnex is due to open, some time in 2023.
From next Monday, bike access to the Victoria Road overhead bridge will be blocked to allow the structure to be demolished in coming weeks. This will add an estimated 700 metres to one kilometre to most trips.
Ms Wallace said cyclists had raised concerns that a section of the alternative route that diverted cyclists from Lilyfield Road along Gordon Street in Rozelle was unsafe because it did not have a dedicated bike path.
"[Gordon Street] is very steep and difficult, it's also a rat run cars use to avoid the traffic so they gun it at the bottom of the hill," Ms Wallace said. "It's got parking on both sides of the street."
"People are going to be riding up this steep, steep hill in the morning and at night when it's getting darker and darker, weaving in and out of cars."
Bike Leichhardt vice president Bob Moore said the Gordon Street diversion was a "recipe for conflict". Cyclists who instead chose to cross the City West Link would have to dismount and contend with two pedestrian crossings, multiple lanes of traffic and narrow kerbs. "The wait on the central island is terrifying, with heavy traffic hurtling past."
The shared path linking Victoria Road to the Anzac Bridge will close for about six months while a temporary bridge is built over the construction zone. An online petition opposing the changes attracted 3000 signatures.
The government's February update for the motorway project, being built by CPB Contractors and John Holland, acknowledged the closures would be a "significant change for pedestrians and cyclists".
A Transport for NSW spokesman said the agency had considered a variety of options for the site, including a temporary underpass or overpass.
"These were assessed against criteria including safety, compliance, available space within the work site and the potential impact on nearby properties and surrounding roads.
"The chosen detours have been subject to a detailed safety audit, and considered the best outcome."
The spokesman said work was under way to improve these routes for pedestrians and cyclists, including new signs, reduced speed zones, widened paths in some areas and pavement markings.
Megan Gorrey is the Urban Affairs reporter at The Sydney Morning Herald.