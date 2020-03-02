Colombian man arrested in Caribbean over death of Coogee woman

Homicide detectives are seeking to extradite a 20-year-old Colombian man from the Caribbean, following his arrest for the alleged murder of a Sydney woman in her flat this year.
The body of Kimberley McRae, 69, was found in her Coogee apartment on January 14, a week after she was last seen in public. Police believe her body had been in the unit for many days after she was strangled.
On Monday, a NSW Police spokeswoman confirmed a 20-year-old man had been arrested on the island of Aruba, a Dutch territory, in connection with Ms McRae's death. No charges have been laid.
"Detectives from the State Crime Command's Homicide Squad are working with Commonwealth agencies to seek the man's extradition to Australia," she said.
"The priority ... is seeking the return of the man to face justice."
The man had been in Sydney since mid-2019 on a student visa and was undertaking a business diploma at Eve College in Surry Hills.
He left Sydney on a flight to the Caribbean to visit family two days before Ms McRae's body was found.
Had he flown straight to his native Colombia, police would not have been able to seek an extradition, due to Colombia's civil law system that refuses the extradition of its own citizens.
Ms McRae lived alone in the eastern suburbs flat and did not own a vehicle but was known to walk and exercise in the area. She was last seen in her apartment on January 7 by her real estate agent, who was undertaking a routine inspection.
Police were called to the unit block on January 14 by Ms McRae's sister, who was concerned because she had not heard from her.
After Ms McRae's body was found, homicide squad commander Detective Superintendent Danny Doherty said her exact movements since the last time she was seen alive were "unclear".
He added that, through her work in the sex industry, she might have been known to some of her associates as "Isabella, Samantha and Sabrina".
Homicide detectives now await the extradition of the man, which is in the hands of the Office of the Attorney-General, who has the final say on an extradition request before it is sent to another country.
The process can be lengthy and there is no guarantee of success.
with Sally Rawsthorne
Lucy Cormack is a crime reporter with The Sydney Morning Herald.