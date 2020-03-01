Cash top-up allows boardwalk along Parramatta River
Construction of a $16 million boardwalk along the banks of Parramatta River has begun, promising to complete a missing link in a pedestrian and cycle path by early next year.
Work on the half-kilometre-long "Escarpment Boardwalk" along the river's northern bank began last week and will finish the pathway link between Parramatta and Melrose parks.
The project is running a year late, which Parramatta City Council has blamed on the complexity and location of the boardwalk. It got the green light last year after securing an extra $2.75 million from the NSW government, which came on top of $13.6 million from the state a year earlier.
Located opposite the ferry wharf in central Parramatta, the three-metre wide boardwalk will be a "river-level path" that will allow pedestrians and cyclists to access the foreshore on the river's northern bank. The project includes stairs from the boardwalk to Stewart and Macarthur streets.
The boardwalk is part of a upgrade of the river foreshore at Parramatta, which includes redevelopment of Charles Street Square adjacent to the ferry wharf.
A riverside amphitheatre and garden terrace are among the main features of the revamped square, construction of which is due to start in April next year and be completed in the first half of 2022.
According to the council, almost 1.5 million people cycle and walk along the river foreshore every year.
Work on the boardwalk comes as construction of a light rail line through the heart of Parramatta is set to ramp up in the coming months. The 12-kilometre line will extend from Westmead to Carlingford via Parramatta's CBD.
Parramatta lord mayor Bob Dwyer said the boardwalk and other projects would make the CBD more accessible "whether you're travelling by bike, foot or ferry".
"The revitalisation of Parramatta Quay will create a powerful first impression to the many thousands of people who come to Parramatta via ferry every year," he said.
The council is touting "Parramatta Quay" as the river entry-point to the CBD. An upgrade of Parramatta Wharf was completed last October.
Matt O'Sullivan is City Editor at The Sydney Morning Herald.