Car wash owner facing drugs charges avoids trial due to botched warrant

A NSW judge has thrown out a drug supply case against a man who was alleged to have run a criminal enterprise out of his car wash business, saying police infringed on his civil liberties and committed "reckless impropriety" by not obtaining the correct search warrant.

NSW Police raided the Blacktown car wash owned by Danny and Ranny Shaitly in 2017, suspecting the brothers of using the business as a front to launder the proceeds of an alleged drug manufacturing operation, according to the judgment given by Judge Robyn Tupman in the NSW District Court.

Judge Robyn Tupman said police committed "reckless impropriety" by not obtaining the correct search warrant. Credit:Louie Douvis

Ranny Shaitly was already subject to a firearms prohibition order, which gave police wide powers to search his premises and vehicles for guns or ammunition.

Three days before the raid, police successfully applied for an identical order against Danny Shaitly, relying on his 2006 convictions for possessing a prohibited gun and aggravated break and enter, along with the fact he was on bail for drug and firearms offences at the time.