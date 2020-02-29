Bollards take over the beaches as threat of terrorism changes the face of Sydney

Sydney councils are scrambling to secure crowded places as the federal government warns that sites such as stadiums, shopping centres, pedestrian malls and major events continue to be attractive targets for terrorists.
Concrete barriers have been installed as a temporary measure to secure busy locations such as Bondi Beach, the light rail along George Street in Sydney's CBD and in Cronulla.
Over summer, North Bondi became the latest site to be surrounded by bollards, after Waverley Council spent $134,000 placing concrete blocks along Campbell Parade to protect the popular beach.
The beachfront Queen Elizabeth Drive and nearby Bondi Junction Mall have previously been earmarked among the council's vulnerable sites. Both have already had bollards installed.
Australia's current national terrorism threat level remains "probable", but a Waverley Council spokeswoman said the blocks were not in response to any specific threat.
"The council has installed a few blocks in other areas and may install others during special events," she said.
"As part of the longer-term response to the specialist advice, the council will be designing landscaping and street furniture that enhances both amenity and security."
The federal government's Hostile vehicle guidelines for crowded places outlines how vehicles can be used as weapons and describes how planter boxes, seats and bollards can prevent hostile vehicles from injuring people.
A spokesman for the Department of Home Affairs said the owners and operators of crowded places, including local councils, have primary responsibility for protecting their sites.
"This includes a duty of care to take steps to protect people that work, use or visit their site and may include the provision of bollards," he said.
Sydney lord mayor Clover Moore said concrete barriers in the CBD would be replaced with street furniture when the NSW government handed back control of the light rail corridor to the City of Sydney.
The council also used bollards, concrete spheres and street furniture such as garden beds, bins, light poles and trees to protect crowded places such as Pitt Street Mall and Town Hall Square.
Temporary barriers installed in Martin Place in 2017 following a series of fatal attacks around the world using vehicles have since been replaced by concrete spheres.
"Our aim is to strike the right balance between protecting crowded places and maintaining the amenity of our city," Cr Moore said.
A City of Sydney spokesman said anti-terrorism measures were integrated with street furniture "so we do not have separate costs for them".
In contrast, Randwick City Council won approval in 2018 to increase rates over three years to pay for projects including anti-terrorism measures.
A council spokesman said strategically-placed bollards and impact-rated concrete seats were being installed in Coogee to reduce the risk of a hostile vehicle attack.
Peter Rogers, a senior lecturer in sociology at Macquarie University, said concrete blocks were a cheap way of visibly increasing security in public spaces and around buildings. But he said security needed to be balanced against individual freedoms.
"If someone is determined and inventive enough they will find a way to attempt what they want to do - security might stop them, but they will try anyway," he said.
"There is no perfectly safe society in which people are still meaningfully free."
Other councils have also been implementing security measures to protect public spaces.
Sandstone blocks installed in Parramatta’s Centenary Square in 2017 to control vehicle access will be replaced with permanent safety measures as part of the Parramatta Square development.
A Sutherland Shire Council spokesman said concrete barriers had been installed in some highly pedestrianised areas around Cronulla. "Concrete street furniture and traffic bollards have also been incorporated into the urban design of some prominent public spaces," he said.
Ray Brownlee, the chief executive of Northern Beaches Council, said the council had been working with NSW police to develop protection measures in Manly.
"Relatively inconspicuous but effective barriers such as high quality stainless steel bollards and garden beds have been designed to protect pedestrians from vehicle intrusions," Mr Brownlee said.
"It is expected these measures for the Manly CBD will be completed by this coming summer."
Anthony Roberts, the NSW Minister for Counter Terrorism, said concrete bollards were installed as precautionary measures and not in response to any specific threat.
"NSW Police provide advice to a wide range of owners and operators of crowded places, about strategies for identifying and mitigating vulnerabilities on their sites," he said.
