Bollards take over the beaches as threat of terrorism changes the face of Sydney

Sydney councils are scrambling to secure crowded places as the federal government warns that sites such as stadiums, shopping centres, pedestrian malls and major events continue to be attractive targets for terrorists.

Concrete barriers have been installed as a temporary measure to secure busy locations such as Bondi Beach, the light rail along George Street in Sydney's CBD and in Cronulla.

Large concrete blocks have been installed at Bondi Beach to address security concerns. Credit:Janie Barrett

Over summer, North Bondi became the latest site to be surrounded by bollards, after Waverley Council spent $134,000 placing concrete blocks along Campbell Parade to protect the popular beach.

The beachfront Queen Elizabeth Drive and nearby Bondi Junction Mall have previously been earmarked among the council's vulnerable sites. Both have already had bollards installed.