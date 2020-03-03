A 'beautiful love story': John Laws farewells his 'princess' Caroline

As veteran broadcaster John Laws arrived at the funeral of his wife, Caroline, his old mate Russell Crowe stopped him.
Gently reaching over, Crowe hugged the 84-year old 2SM broadcaster, straightened Laws' coat and did up a few buttons on the radio legend's jacket.
The 40-year-long marriage between Laws and his wife, Caroline, was a "beautiful love story", mourners said at the funeral at St Mark's Anglican Church in Sydney's Darling Point on Tuesday.
It started nearly 70 years ago when Laws first met Caroline, the woman known as 'the princess' to his listeners. She was 11. Laws said he was 15.
"She just stopped walking .. and said to me .. 'I think we love each other. Just like that. And we did'," Mr Laws wrote in the order of service for the funeral today for Mrs Laws.
Mrs Laws died from cancer. She was 82. She was farewelled by Alan Jones, Laws' rival on the radio, the 'True Blue" singer John Williamson, former Prime Minister Paul Keating, 2GB radio's Ben Fordham and television presenter Kerri-Anne Kennerley.
During the service, Crowe recalled Mrs Laws' kindness and generosity.
Over the years, Crowe and the Laws, who were neighbours at Woolloomooloo's Finger Wharf, became "family", he said. Mrs Laws organised his first son Charles' birthday party in 2003. He recalled "an ebullient and highly amused Kerry Packer, the former media tycoon, attending the party.
When Crowe told her he was going to call his second son Tennyson, Mrs Laws asked him why, given Tennyson was known for the Charge of the Light Brigade.
Crowe told her Tennyson wrote about other things than horses.
He recited to her the first lines of a Tennyson sonnet: "If I were loved, as I desire to be, What is there in the great sphere of the earth, And range of evil between death and birth, That I should fear, if I were loved by thee?"
When Crowe finished, Mrs Laws responded: "That's how I feel about John."
Over the years, Crowe watched the Laws' dedication to each other. "Strong hand in hand along the wharf, the stroll got slower but the love got deeper," Crowe said during the service. "They were a beautiful love story."
Interior designer Cornelius Horgan, a long-time family friend, recalled Mrs Laws as a great beauty, with a mischievous sense of humour, a love of interior decorating, gardens and entertaining.
All was done with an "attention to detail".
She was so beautiful that Mrs Laws could have been mistaken for film star Grace Kelly, said Mr Horgan.
Although Laws and his future wife met when they were children, they married others before being reunited in the 1970s.
They married in 1976 after meeting again in Luna Park's tunnel of love, Mr Horgan said. It was John's third marriage and Caroline's second marriage. Together, they had nine children from previous marriages, including Mrs Laws' four daughters Gabrielle, Georgina, Nichola and Susie.
A statement from 2SM, described Mrs Laws as "the love of [John's] life".
Julie Power is a senior journalist at The Sydney Morning Herald.