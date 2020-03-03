'Fast-moving situation': NSW confirms two new cases of COVID-19

Two more people have been diagnosed with the new coronavirus in NSW as health authorities warn outbreaks of the virus could converge with the winter flu season, straining hospitals already under pressure.

A 39-year-old man who flew in from Iran and a 53-year-old who flew in from Singapore are the latest cases, state parliament was told on Tuesday afternoon.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian confirmed the 10th case during question time, while Health Minister Brad Hazzard received a text message confirming the 11th case shortly after.

Mr Hazzard said it was a "fast-moving situation".