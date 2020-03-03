Court scraps $238,000 payout to childcare worker over defamatory email

The state's highest court has overturned a District Court decision awarding a childcare worker almost $238,000 for a defamatory email sent to 35 people and pointed to a potential need to clarify the law to rein-in payouts in future cases.

In a judgment on Tuesday, the Court of Appeal said the payout awarded to Matthew Bowden, a worker at Chatswood's Hubba Bubba Childcare centre, was "manifestly excessive" and no damages were payable in any case because the centre had established a defence of qualified privilege.

Hubba Bubba Childcare appealed against a District Court decision awarding a former employee almost $238,000. Credit:Peter Braig

In April last year, District Court Judge Leonard Levy awarded Mr Bowden $237,970.22 in damages and interest, including aggravated damages, over an email from the centre's director to 35 parents which said the TAFE student was "no longer with us due to disciplinary reasons".

"Matt was not truthful with us regarding his studies and some other issues ... We wish him well with his future," the April 2016 email from company director Karen Chapman said.