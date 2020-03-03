Clarke family murders highlight the failings of our custody system

In the Bible story, King Solomon has to make a judgement about who to believe in a case of two women claiming to be the mother of the same child. He suggests that the baby be cut in two. The horror on the face of the real mother at this barbarous idea is enough to provide the King with all the proof he needs to decide who is telling the truth.

A woman in the crowd sheds a tear at the vigil for Hannah Clarke and her three children Aaliyah, 6, Laianah, 4, and Trey, 3. Credit:AAP

Sadly, cases of separation and child residency are not at all straightforward.

While not physically carved up, we see children being expected to split their lives in half between their parents. Women leave violent and abusive men to protect their children but are then "forced" through personal, legal and community pressure to ensure these same abusive fathers are granted extensive time with their children.

The instincts of a mother may be to protect their children from these violent and abusive fathers, but courts seldom listen to a mother's instincts.