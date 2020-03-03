Burundi friendship reveals the sharp truth about Margaret Court

This at a time when legal rights for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and intersex people are diminishing right across the African continent. Last October LGBTQ activist Brian Wasswa was murdered in his home in Uganda amid rising calls to revive Uganda’s so-called Kill the Gays bill, which was struck down by the country’s high court in 2014. In East African countries like Uganda and Burundi, LGBTQ people aren’t just afraid of losing their jobs, being beaten by their parents, or gangs of parents and neighbourhood youth, and evicted from their homes. Their priority is just staying alive.

Loading

Court’s silence on such atrocities speaks volumes about her worldview: that the lives of LGBT people are disposable, that they’re of far less value than others. "I don't hate anybody," she has repeatedly claimed in her own defence, but the sharp truth is she is a supporter and enabler of hate. Organisation like FamilyVoice Australia, which has organised online petitions such as I Stand With Margaret Court, and the Australia Christian Lobby will attempt to white wash their own hate by saying this is an issue of free speech. They ignore the gay man or lesbian in Burundi in daily fear of their life, the buried son in Kenya killed at the hands of the police; the thousands locked away to rot in prisons in the Middle East; the LGBT kids being bullied in schools in Australia. Court’s comments about transgender athletes and transgender teens being controlled by the devil would be laughable if they weren’t used to validate harassment and celebrate ignorance.

There’s no taking away Court’s momentous achievements as one of the greatest tennis players of all time. In 1970, she won all four major titles – Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon, and US Open. This doesn’t prevent her from being a promulgator of hate.