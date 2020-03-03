Angry dad who murdered his own daughter is jailed for 20 years

A father who killed his daughter by stabbing her eight times in a fit of rage will spend at least 20 years behind bars for his "catastrophic breach of trust".

Petrit Lekaj, 49, had confronted 20-year-old Sabrina Lekaj in her car over her partying and drug use in the lead-up to the July 2019 attack.

Petrit Lekaj has admitted murdering his daughter Sabrina.

Sentencing him in the South Australian Supreme Court in Adelaide on Tuesday, Justice Trish Kelly said his reaction was "ironic" given he had multiple drug convictions and had previously spent more than four years in jail for heroin trafficking.

"The bond between a parent and a child is ordinarily fundamental," she said.