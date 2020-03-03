It's time to rectify the anomaly in aged-care funding

In society, there are always “unspoken truths”– things that are just accepted as being "right."

When it comes to aged care, one of those unspoken truths has been that if you move into an aged care home you will get better care or more care.

The royal commission is examining the funding and financial arrangements in aged care. Credit:Think Stock

Damning revelations at the aged care royal commission have shown that neither is a given in the scandal-prone sector.

The funding models that operate across home care and residential aged care seem to subscribe to this same unspoken truth.