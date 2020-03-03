Cheap flights, holiday packages upside from coronavirus

DFAT's lowest, or safest, level of "exercise normal safety precautions" applies to most of the rest of western Europe. There is also advice to "exercise a high degree of caution" for France and Belgium, but that has been in place for some time because of the risk of terrorist attacks in those countries. While mainland China's rating is listed as "do not travel", Hong Kong, Japan and South Korea are "exercise a high degree of caution". Iran is also "do not travel". DFAT advises intending travellers to affected areas to talk to a doctor before making any trip with young children, babies or an elderly person, if you are pregnant; have a weak immune system or have a chronic medical condition. While the outbreak of the virus is a major concern, so, too, is the fact that the value of the Australian dollar is falling against most other major currencies. The dollar was buying about US70 cents at the start of the year but it has since slumped to US66 cents – its lowest level since 2009. Part of the reason is the strength of the US dollar, as its economy is booming.

The combined effects of the travel ban from mainland China on tourism and education will add to the malaise. The Reserve Bank of Australia this week cut its cash interest rate by 25 basis points to a record low 0.5 per cent to support the economy. "The coronavirus has clouded the near-term outlook for the global economy and means that global growth in the first half of 2020 will be lower than expected," the bank said in a statement. "The uncertainty it is creating is also likely to affect domestic spending. As a result, gross domestic product growth in the March quarter is likely to be noticeably weaker than earlier expected. Given the evolving situation, it is difficult to predict how large and long-lasting the effect will be."

Lower interest rates causes more international investors switch their money from Australian dollar to foreign dollar-dominated investments, putting additional downward pressure on our currency. The Australian dollar edged slightly higher after RBA's rate announcement, as some economists had been expecting a cut of 0.5 percentage points. Shane Oliver, chief economist at AMP Capital, says there little reason for thinking there will be a turnaround in our dollar any time soon, given the exposure of our economy to China. About the only positives to come from the spread of the virus is there could be a boost in tourism to the holiday spots affected by the recent bushfires, as more Australians take their holidays at home.

And there are also bargains on domestic flights as airlines feel the heat from of a lack of overseas tourists. Packages to international destinations are expected to be cheaper, too. A Flight Centre spokesperson said that it has advertised return flights to Los Angeles from Australia's east coast for as little as $700, and to London return from Brisbane for about $1000. "There has been some eye-catching deals to countries that have not been greatly affected by the virus and I think that will continue," the spokesperson said. However, those thinking that they can book now and that their travel insurance will cover them for the cost of any later cancellation better think again.