Forget the share crash: Investing is a long-term game

It’s been a horrendous week for shares, so of course I’ve received a plethora of emails asking if now is the time to sell – or the time to buy.

Unfortunately, I was not born with the gift of prophecy, so all I can do is fall back on the basic investment principles that have stood me in good stead for more than 50 years.

In the past week, some of our biggest blue-chip companies have had a general fall of 5 per cent – or more – yet their balance sheets are still in good shape, and they should remain good long-term businesses. Credit:Peter Braig

The first one is that nobody can consistently and accurately forecast what markets will do.

“The wisest man knoweth not when,” says the proverb – and so it is with shares. In fact, I have never known a single day when, on the day, it was the right time to go into the market.