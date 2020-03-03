Opinion
Forget the share crash: Investing is a long-term game
It’s been a horrendous week for shares, so of course I’ve received a plethora of emails asking if now is the time to sell – or the time to buy.
Unfortunately, I was not born with the gift of prophecy, so all I can do is fall back on the basic investment principles that have stood me in good stead for more than 50 years.
The first one is that nobody can consistently and accurately forecast what markets will do.
“The wisest man knoweth not when,” says the proverb – and so it is with shares. In fact, I have never known a single day when, on the day, it was the right time to go into the market.
If the market is booming, you are scared of getting in at the top; if it is depressed you are scared that you would be investing into a downward trend.
Many studies have established that time in the market is more important than the time you enter the market. In any event, most people who try to time the market get it wrong.
Investors who are particularly nervous can always use the time-honoured strategy of dollar-cost averaging, which means you invest a set sum of cash every month into the same investment.
If you had started investing $1000 a month in January, 1990 into a fund that matched the All Ordinaries Accumulation Index, you would have built up a portfolio worth $1.8 million by December 2019, for an outlay of $359,000. That is a return of 9.7 per annum annum over 30 years.
Because I don’t attempt to time the market, I tend to stay fully invested, only ensuring I have enough funds in the bank to supply our cash needs for the next three years, when added to our expected dividends.
As a result, I won’t be buying into this market – much as I would like to – because I am not prepared to use up cash reserves just because shares seem cheap right now.
The next principle is that the price of a share does not necessarily reflect the value of a company.
In the past week, some of our biggest blue-chip companies have had a general fall of 5 per cent – or more – yet their balance sheets are still in good shape, and they should remain good long-term businesses.
Investors can act in strange ways – they love to buy when the market is booming and shares are fully priced, but shy away when prices fall and the same shares are selling at sale prices.
Remember, capital gains tax will take a hefty proportion of your sales proceeds, if you do decide to sell, and it is highly likely that the next bounce will catch you by surprise and leave you chasing a market that is rising again.
A much better strategy is to accept that market volatility is the price you pay for the flexibility and high potential of share-based investments and simply hang in there and wait for the recovery.
I admit we are going through some scary times but, as a long-term investor, I am not unduly worried.
I have lived through the 1974 credit squeeze when loan finance dried up overnight, lost sleep after Black Monday in 1987, endured "the recession we had to have" in the early 1990s, and have vivid memories of walking around London in 2008 when Lehman Brothers went belly-up.
It is impossible to say exactly when the current market slump will stop.
However, we can all be confident that the share market will eventually recover – as it always does.
Good-quality companies with real businesses – and sustainable earnings and dividends – will once again be sought out by investors and so they should recover well.
Noel Whittaker, AM, is the author of Making Money Made Simple and numerous other books on personal finance.