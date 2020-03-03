How to avoid falling victim to a cyber attack

Fernando Serto, Akamai's head of security technology and strategy, says the financial services sector clearly remains the largest corporate target for cyber theft in Australia. Criminals are increasingly attempting to bypass security controls. These onslaughts rose significantly between May of last year and the end of December, he says. The attackers pay close attention to the defences used by institutions and adjust their methods accordingly, Serto says. “Cyber attacks can evolve quickly and it can be hard for financial institutions to keep up," he says. Criminals are also increasingly using phishing attacks, where they send emails to bank customers requesting their account details, often under the guise of updating their security.

"The attackers do their homework and the messages are often personally relevant to recipients,” Serto says. The latest security warning comes amidst revelations that Alinta Energy, one of Australia’s biggest energy companies, put the privacy of its 1.1 million retail gas and electricity customers at risk due to “reckless” cyber security and data protection systems. A joint investigation by The Age, Sydney Morning Herald and ABC’s 7.30 reveals that Chinese-owned Alinta Energy may be breaching Australian privacy laws by failing to protect its customers’ personal information. Through its retail operations, Alinta collects names, addresses, birth dates, mobile numbers, Medicare and passport numbers, credit card details and in some cases individual health information. Regulator APRA says basic cyber hygiene remains "an ongoing area of concern" for financial institutions. It has even adopted an "assumed breach mentality", meaning it believes that information security defences will, at some point, be compromised by a cyber attack.

Loading In a speech to the CyBSA 2019 Cyber Breach Simulation Australia forum, APRA executive board member Geoff Summerhayes said there was no room for complacency by financial institutions as cyber attacks grow in number and sophistication. “We’ve warned repeatedly that it’s only a matter of time until an Australian bank, insurer or superannuation licensee suffers a significant breach that, in a worst-case scenario, could force it out of business," he said. The regulator has warned that if banks fail to clean up their act, it will take action, including the possible imposition of additional licence conditions, or civil or criminal court action. The Australian Banking Association says it is a strong supporter of APRA's new cyber reporting measures, adding that they will "increase the safety of the data Australians entrust to their financial institutions and enhance overall system stability".

Annual surveys show that cyber security is generally well handled by APRA-regulated entities, the association of 22 banks points out. The federal government is also finalising a Cyber Security Strategy in a bid to help further protect consumers and businesses from growing online threats. A Department of Home Affairs discussion paper states that if an organisation is connected to the Internet, it is vulnerable to compromise. "As people and systems become ever more interconnected, the quantity and value of information held online has increased and so have efforts to steal and exploit that information, harming our economy, privacy and safety," the paper says. It's a "security challenge for all Australians". So what can you do to help ward off a cyber attack? Here are a few simple steps:

HOW TO FEND OFF CYBER CRIMINALS Stronger passwords Many people use the same password for a range of services, which increases the risk of an attack.

Instead, set up a password manager that generates random passwords that you do not have to remember. Google offers a free password manager with all accounts. Get text alerts Banks are increasingly giving customers an option to receive text alerts about their accounts. This means that every time a significant transaction or change of details is recorded on your account, you will receive a text on your mobile phone. You will be notified as soon as any suspicious activity takes place, increasing your chances of recovering the funds. Ask your bank for more details.

Look out for phishing One of the biggest risks is a phishing attack. Pay close attention to your emails, particularly if they are asking for personal information. These attacks can also be made via text messages on your phone. Never open a file attached to an email or text unless you know the person it is coming from. And never reply and send bank account details, or any other personal information. Enable multi-factor authentication Multi-factor authentication is a security system that requires more than one method of verification of the user's identity for a login or other transaction. A growing number of financial services companies now offer it. Make sure you are using it.

Use bank apps Instead of accessing online banking from you desktop, consider downloading your bank’s mobile app, which is seen by some as more secure. Be careful to ensure it's the official bank app, as scammers often try to trick you into downloading a fake app. Some financial institutions have multi-factor authentication on their apps but do not provide the same capability on their websites. Mobile apps also do not store any data and you are less likely to encounter a malicious virus on your phone. Avoid free Wi-Fi Public Wi-Fi does not provide a secure internet connection. A savvy hacker can access the network and see what you are doing. Never do any mobile banking – or anything else – where you may unwittingly provide access to a secure account while using public Wi-Fi.