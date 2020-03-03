From the Archives, 1975: Graham Kennedy faces a total television ban

If the board does not receive an “adequate” explanation, Kennedy will be removed from the television.

Monday’s Graham Kennedy Show sparked hundreds of telephone calls from viewers protesting against sexual innuendos uttered by Kennedy.

The board viewed a tape of the show in Adelaide last night and sent a telexed message demanding an explanation from Kennedy within seven days to show cause why he should be permitted to continue in television.

The board’s secretary (Mr B Connolly) said a “show cause” letter would be hand-delivered to Kennedy at the GTV-9 studios today.

In the telex, the board also demanded the withdrawal of one advertisement from future telecasts of the program.