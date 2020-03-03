Curtain raised for bleak comedy that leaves you wanting more

Keene is an existential poet of the stage. But squinting through the bleakness, audiences may readily discern his talent for comedy, usually of a dry, gallows humour variety.

You don’t have to look too hard for it here. The two old men in The Curtain – Leon (Gil Tucker) and Francis (Paul Weingott) – are a bickering comedy duo in the mould of Hamm and Clov in Endgame, or the vagrants in Waiting For Godot, and if they drive each other mad at least they’re not alone.

Their cantankerous co-dependency has a much fuller comedic ambit than Keene usually aims for, and the performances can be very funny, though they struggle with the intricacies of comic timing. There’s an airlessness to their breakneck delivery that wants modulation, and a backdrop of subtle emotion (barely sketched in this production) that must lurk inexpressibly behind the language.

Still, the characters are instantly recognisable and acutely portrayed, coping with silence and loneliness in radically different ways.

Tucker’s Leon is a garrulous, full-of-himself chatterbox willing to expatiate on any subject – an armchair philosopher, a compulsive dispenser of unsolicited advice, constantly spilling words into the void.