Top five films: best of the big screen

ALIEN (117 minutes) M
Ridley Scott's groundbreaking 1979 science-fiction shocker applies the immersive techniques pioneered by Stanley Kubrick to a simple but terrifying story about a monster on the loose. HR Giger's creature design is masterfully unpleasant, but Sigourney Weaver makes an equal impact as indomitable warrant officer Ellen Ripley. Digitally projected. IMAX Melbourne, Sunday, 6.30pm. Double bill with Aliens.
THE LITTLE MERMAID (83 minutes) G
Loosely based on the classic tale by Hans Christian Andersen, this 1989 cartoon, the first modern Disney blockbuster, boasts imaginative backdrops, catchy songs and a delightful heroine in Ariel (voiced by Jodi Benson), a teenage redhead insatiably curious about life on dry land. Screens as part of the Disney BFF Film Festival. Digitally projected. Selected Village cinemas (check online).
CONVERSATIONS WITH MY MOTHER (100 minutes) Unrated
Resembling a family album brought to life, this rarely-screened 1990 experimental documentary is a key work by Dutch-Australian filmmaker Dirk de Bruyn, which has gained an additional layer of resonance as an evocation of Melbourne’s Western suburbs at the time of filming. Screens as part of the Unknown Pleasures program. Digitally projected. LongPlay, Sunday, 7.30pm. Booking advised (check online).
THE INVISIBLE MAN (124 minutes) MA
A leap forward for the ingeniously sadistic Australian writer-director Leigh Whannell (Saw), this topical reworking of a timeless concept also displays the talents of Elizabeth Moss as the increasingly terrified heroine, whose ex-husband (Oliver Jackson-Cohen) has devised a means of gaslighting her while staying out of sight. General.
DARK WATERS (127 minutes) M
Director Todd Haynes (Carol) puts his sophisticated knowledge of melodrama to work in this muckraking docudrama about a corporate lawyer (Mark Ruffalo) who goes up against one of America’s largest chemical companies. Despite the foreboding tone, this may be the closest Haynes has ever come to a straight-up popular entertainment. Selected.
Jake Wilson is a film critic for The Age and The Sydney Morning Herald.