Top five films: best of the big screen

ALIEN (117 minutes) M

Ridley Scott's groundbreaking 1979 science-fiction shocker applies the immersive techniques pioneered by Stanley Kubrick to a simple but terrifying story about a monster on the loose. HR Giger's creature design is masterfully unpleasant, but Sigourney Weaver makes an equal impact as indomitable warrant officer Ellen Ripley . Digitally projected. IMAX Melbourne, Sunday, 6.30pm. Double bill with Aliens.

THE LITTLE MERMAID (83 minutes) G

Loosely based on the classic tale by Hans Christian Andersen, this 1989 cartoon, the first modern Disney blockbuster, boasts imaginative backdrops, catchy songs and a delightful heroine in Ariel (voiced by Jodi Benson), a teenage redhead insatiably curious about life on dry land. Screens as part of the Disney BFF Film Festival. Digitally projected. Selected Village cinemas (check online).