Military Wives have something to sing about

Peter Cattaneo’s first encounter with a British military wives’ choir was hearing one of them sing Sweet Child of Mine on the radio. The Guns N' Roses anthem took on an entirely different meaning sung in harmony by women; he remembers how moving it was. But for the women involved, as he discovered in the course of making his new film Military Wives, singing together was transformative. With their husbands deployed in Afghanistan, choral singing gave them a night out every week, a support group and the cathartic joy of singing their hearts out. It could even provide respite from the dread of that knock on the door.

Kristen Scott Thomas and Sharon Horgan star in Military Wives.

The film he eventually made springs from the same wishing well as other British dramedies about cheerful amateurs getting together and making good: think Brassed Off, Calendar Girls and Cattaneo’s own 1997 hit, The Full Monty. In his fictionalised version of their story, the choir is the joint invention of two very different women. Laid-back Lisa (Catastrophe’s Sharon Horgan) is lumbered with the job of devising entertainment for women on the army base because she’s married to the regimental sergeant-major. Colonel’s wife Kate (Kristen Scott Thomas, on cracking comic form) simply assumes a leadership position. Like the wives of vicars, the women have duties to match their husbands’ responsibilities.

There are immediate conflicts, of both the class and personal varieties. Lisa sees the new project as a weekly singalong. Snobbish Kate calls it a choir from day one and commands everyone to sing scales. Cattaneo said he felt he was already on a winner when the cast came together to read the script and Scott Thomas brought the house down with a triple-forte rendition of Morning Has Broken. “You think of her, in her public persona, as a quintessential stiff-upper-lip Brit,” he says. That worked for the role; we make the same assumption about Kate. “Of course, she is a lot more quirky and funny when you actually meet her. And complex."

As is Kate. Behind their comic stand-offs, each character has her own sad story: we learn that Kate’s brittle poise is a cover for grief over her dead son, that easy-going Lisa’s teenage daughter is a timebomb who goes off whenever she walks through the front door. A young woman who married her school sweetheart just before he left for Helmand is the one who gets that fateful knock. We laugh, we cry, we sing along with ABBA. The thing about this sort of Britcom is that you know exactly where it’s going but getting there is as jolly as a hayride.