From All About Women to the French Film Festival: Your guide to the week

This year marks the French festival's 31st year, with 49 films and documentaries screening, many for the first time in Australia. There are nine categories including "magnetic love" and "intense and unsettling". Catch the premiere of How to Be a Good Wife, a comedy from director Martin Provost set in an era when women were supposed to be submissive. Main character Paulette (Juliette Binoche) teaches at a girls' school instructing students how to be good housewives. But when her husband dies she questions everything and seeks liberation from her oppression.

Until April 8, various times, Palace, Chauvel and Hayden Orpheum cinemas, $22, affrenchfilmfestival.org Food - Parramasala festival Singing, dancing and delicious food: the Parramasala festival is an exotic and colourful celebration of multiculturalism. Credit:Edwina Pickles This three-day western Sydney festival attracts more than 30,000 people and represents over 30 cultures and nationalities. There are markets, music and dancing, but most importantly there's lots of delicious food. To mark its 10th year, the festival opens with a parade featuring 600 performers, musicians and drummers. There are children's activities, a free film screening each night along the Parramatta River, and performances including African street dance, belly dancing and classical Indian dance. Live music features a diverse range of acts including Venezuelan band Los Amigos Invisibles, Mojo Juju, Samba the Great and Persian rapper CHAII.

March 13-15, Prince Alfred Square, Parramatta, free, discoverparramatta.com

Film - Free screenings Charlie Chaplin's first sound film The Great Dictator is screening free on March 8. The Art Gallery of NSW launches two free film series this weekend. Flim-flam is a series depicting cinema full of fakes, cons and doubles. Tomorrow afternoon, catch The Great Dictator, the 1940 classic political satire about Hitler, starring the legendary Charlie Chaplin, who wrote, directed, produced and even scored the film. This was Chaplin's first film with sound after only making silent movies. Meanwhile Projections is a new series showcasing emerging and established artists challenging how you think about film.

Until May 3, Domain Theatre, Art Gallery of NSW, free, artgallery.nsw.gov.au The Photographer's Shadow by Olive Cotton from 1935. Art - Shadow catchers

This exhibition looks at the way shadows, body doubles and mirrors interact with photography and film, particularly how images can both reflect and refract reality. There are works displayed from more than 50 artists with four rooms each with its own theme: mirrors, echoes, split selves and twinned time. As part of the exhibition, there is a free drop-in-and-draw art-making session (April 4) and an event discussing dementia and art (March 19). The session, aimed at those with younger-onset dementia, encourages participants and their partners to articulate their experience.

Until May 17, Art Gallery of NSW, free, artgallery.nsw.gov.au Coming up - Newcastle Writers Festival Beloved Sydney Morning Herald investigative reporter Kate McClymont headlines the Newcastle Writers Festival. Credit:James Brickwood This festival is packed with dozens of events with highlights aplenty. Blanche d’Alpuget, widow of former prime minister Bob Hawke, will discuss her late husband's legacy. Hear from renowned children's author and educator John Marsden on what worries him about today’s childhood experience. Meanwhile, the provocatively titled A War on Journalism features beloved Herald investigator Kate McClymont alongside Paddy Manning and Margaret Simons. The trio lifts the veil on unprecedented government intervention and the impact on freedom of information and whistle-blower protection. Mark this weekend in your calendar.

April 3-5, Newcastle, free and paid, newcastlewritersfestival.org.au Music - Patty Griffin