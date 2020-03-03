From All About Women to the French Film Festival: Your guide to the week
Family - All About Women
This ideas festival is, as the name suggests, all about women. This is the festival's eighth year, coinciding with International Women's Day. The 2020 version features panel discussions, workshops and live performances all about gender, power and justice. Conversations with Feminists is a free event the organisers describe as "a bit like conversational musical chairs". Over the three-hour discussion, speakers are given five minutes to say their piece, a format which keeps it fast-paced. For $33, you can see a performance by The Working Bitches, which reaches "towards the physical limits of storytelling, sharing and sex" and celebrates women's "aliveness". Book three or more events and get 10 per cent off.
Saturday and Sunday, various times, Sydney Opera House, free and paid, sydneyoperahouse.com
Film - French Film Festival
This year marks the French festival's 31st year, with 49 films and documentaries screening, many for the first time in Australia. There are nine categories including "magnetic love" and "intense and unsettling". Catch the premiere of How to Be a Good Wife, a comedy from director Martin Provost set in an era when women were supposed to be submissive. Main character Paulette (Juliette Binoche) teaches at a girls' school instructing students how to be good housewives. But when her husband dies she questions everything and seeks liberation from her oppression.
Until April 8, various times, Palace, Chauvel and Hayden Orpheum cinemas, $22, affrenchfilmfestival.org
Food - Parramasala festival
This three-day western Sydney festival attracts more than 30,000 people and represents over 30 cultures and nationalities. There are markets, music and dancing, but most importantly there's lots of delicious food. To mark its 10th year, the festival opens with a parade featuring 600 performers, musicians and drummers. There are children's activities, a free film screening each night along the Parramatta River, and performances including African street dance, belly dancing and classical Indian dance. Live music features a diverse range of acts including Venezuelan band Los Amigos Invisibles, Mojo Juju, Samba the Great and Persian rapper CHAII.
March 13-15, Prince Alfred Square, Parramatta, free, discoverparramatta.com
Film - Free screenings
The Art Gallery of NSW launches two free film series this weekend. Flim-flam is a series depicting cinema full of fakes, cons and doubles. Tomorrow afternoon, catch The Great Dictator, the 1940 classic political satire about Hitler, starring the legendary Charlie Chaplin, who wrote, directed, produced and even scored the film. This was Chaplin's first film with sound after only making silent movies. Meanwhile Projections is a new series showcasing emerging and established artists challenging how you think about film.
Until May 3, Domain Theatre, Art Gallery of NSW, free, artgallery.nsw.gov.au
Art - Shadow catchers
This exhibition looks at the way shadows, body doubles and mirrors interact with photography and film, particularly how images can both reflect and refract reality. There are works displayed from more than 50 artists with four rooms each with its own theme: mirrors, echoes, split selves and twinned time. As part of the exhibition, there is a free drop-in-and-draw art-making session (April 4) and an event discussing dementia and art (March 19). The session, aimed at those with younger-onset dementia, encourages participants and their partners to articulate their experience.
Until May 17, Art Gallery of NSW, free, artgallery.nsw.gov.au
Coming up - Newcastle Writers Festival
This festival is packed with dozens of events with highlights aplenty. Blanche d’Alpuget, widow of former prime minister Bob Hawke, will discuss her late husband's legacy. Hear from renowned children's author and educator John Marsden on what worries him about today’s childhood experience. Meanwhile, the provocatively titled A War on Journalism features beloved Herald investigator Kate McClymont alongside Paddy Manning and Margaret Simons. The trio lifts the veil on unprecedented government intervention and the impact on freedom of information and whistle-blower protection. Mark this weekend in your calendar.
April 3-5, Newcastle, free and paid, newcastlewritersfestival.org.au
Music - Patty Griffin
American folk singer Patty Griffin returns to Australia a dozen years after she last toured here and played in front of sold-out audiences. Griffin, a Grammy Award-winner and seven-time nominee, will play a collection of songs from her 2019 album that she wrote during her cancer battle. This is Griffin's only show in Sydney and features support act Brandon Dodd, an up-and-coming indie artist from the Central Coast.
Tuesday, 7.30pm, City Recital Hall, Sydney, $79-89, cityrecitalhall.com
Out of town - Music festival
The Kiama Jazz and Blues Festival features dozens of acts at multiple venues across the South Coast holiday town, with acts including 12 Bar Dudes, Barrio Soul and 500 Pounds of Joy. If listening is not enough, on Sunday morning you can join a workshop ($30) to learn the art of rhythm, percussion and vocal harmony. Newbies are welcome with no prior experience required. Less than two hours from Sydney, this festival provides a great chance to support regional tourism following the summer's bushfires and the state's ongoing drought.
Saturday 9am-midnight and Sunday 9am-6pm, Kiama, free, kiamajazzandbluesfestival.com.au