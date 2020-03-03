Fiscal stimulus needed to fight economic impact of coronavirus

The Reserve Bank of Australia has done what it can to cushion the economy from the outbreak of coronavirus. Now it is time for the federal government to step up.

The RBA's decision on Tuesday to cut official rates to 0.5 per cent was necessary and some would argue the RBA should have acted sooner.

It has certainly been slow to accept that its earlier forecasts of economic recovery have been thrown out by the epidemic and the bushfires. It is hard to be precise but the Paris-based Organisation for Economic Cooperation Development said on Tuesday that Australia’s economic growth will be 0.5 per cent points lower than expected this year. Growth will be only 1.8 per cent.

That criticism aside, full credit to the RBA for changing its mind and admitting it has to do something to counter the significant impact of coronavirus on the economy, particularly the travel and education sectors. Without Chinese students and visitors, universities and the hospitality sector are already laying off staff and cutting hours. The impact will spread from there through the rest of the economy.

Unless something is done, the unemployment rate will rise from its already uncomfortable level of 5.3 per cent and businesses will collapse.