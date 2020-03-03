Editorial
Fiscal stimulus needed to fight economic impact of coronavirus
The Reserve Bank of Australia has done what it can to cushion the economy from the outbreak of coronavirus. Now it is time for the federal government to step up.
The RBA's decision on Tuesday to cut official rates to 0.5 per cent was necessary and some would argue the RBA should have acted sooner.
It has certainly been slow to accept that its earlier forecasts of economic recovery have been thrown out by the epidemic and the bushfires. It is hard to be precise but the Paris-based Organisation for Economic Cooperation Development said on Tuesday that Australia’s economic growth will be 0.5 per cent points lower than expected this year. Growth will be only 1.8 per cent.
That criticism aside, full credit to the RBA for changing its mind and admitting it has to do something to counter the significant impact of coronavirus on the economy, particularly the travel and education sectors. Without Chinese students and visitors, universities and the hospitality sector are already laying off staff and cutting hours. The impact will spread from there through the rest of the economy.
Unless something is done, the unemployment rate will rise from its already uncomfortable level of 5.3 per cent and businesses will collapse.
The cut in interest rates, which it seems banks will pass on in full to their customers, will help break that cycle by putting cash in people’s pockets.
But interest rates are too blunt an instrument to deal with the current downturn.
At a time of weak consumer confidence and uncertainty, most people will simply use the money to get ahead on their mortgage repayments. Interest rate cuts also cannot be targeted at the particular sections of the community affected by this sort of shock.
The RBA has made clear that it cannot do it all on its own. In its statement on Tuesday, the bank said it was expecting some fiscal stimulus measures “to assist areas of the economy most affected by the coronavirus”.
Until recently Prime Minister Scott Morrison has been reluctant to spend more because he had invested so much political capital in delivering a budget surplus this year.
Having spent the past decade attacking the ALP's cash splash during the global financial crisis, he would not even use the word “stimulus”.
He must shed these inhibitions quickly. Whatever face-saving language he uses, Mr Morrison should launch a stimulus and forget about a surplus.
It is important that he acts quickly and well before the budget in May.
If the government waits two months a lot more people will lose their jobs and the RBA will be under pressure to cut rates right down to zero, a dangerous economic experiment.
The stimulus should stick to the “three Ts” which then Treasury secretary Ken Henry said he used as his slogan for the stimulus in 2008: “Timely, targeted and temporary”.
The spending should start quickly, it should be sent to people and businesses where it will actually affect the real economy and it should not be a long-term burden on the budget.
The OECD recommends spending money to make sure the health system is working well during the crisis. Like the bushfire and drought relief packages, the stimulus should also focus assistance on businesses and households directly affected by the virus.
It is important for Australia to run a tight budget but the whole point of that discipline is to build up a war chest for a crisis. The global outbreak of coronavirus is just such a crisis.
