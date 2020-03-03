Tech unicorn Airwallex raising more funds

Australian fintech Airwallex is raising more funds from investors as $27 million remains frozen in Hong Kong bank accounts after the company was involved in alleged fraud.

The real-time payments platform was valued at over $US1 billion ($1.5 billion) last year, making it a tech 'unicorn', after it raised $US100 million from high-profile investors DST Global, Sequoia Capital China, Tencent, Hillhouse Capital, Gobi Partners, Horizons Ventures and SquarePeg Capital.

Co-founder Lucy Liu confirmed Airwallex was seeking more funds. "We are in the process but I can't give you any more details," she said.

Lucy Liu is a co-founder of Australian tech unicorn Airwallex. Credit:Wayne Taylor

Ms Liu indicated the startup was likely to be seeking a similar amount to the $100 million it raised in March last year.