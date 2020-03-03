Stocks snap losing streak despite RBA cut weighing on banks

The Reserve Bank's decision to cut the target cash rate to a record low 0.5 per cent sent domestic banking stocks into an afternoon slump on Tuesday. The market had incredibly strong leads of 5 per cent from Wall Street on expectations of central bank stimulus programs to counteract a COVID-19 associated economic slowdown.

The fall in bank shares dragged the S&P/ASX 200 index down from a session high of 6524.3 to a closing value of 6435.7 points. While this was a one-day gain of 0.7 per cent, the index had been 2 per cent higher around lunch time.

The ASX may have snapped its losing streak but the RBA rate cut has hit the banks hard. Credit:AAP

However, falling rates will put pressure on the banks' profit margins and Australia's stock market is heavily exposed to the banking sector.

"This makes the RBA the first major central bank beyond the PBOC to ease in response to the coronavirus outbreak – but others, including the Fed, are all heading in the same direction – as is likely to become further evident tonight after a G7 countries finance ministers and central bankers phone call,'' said AMP Capital's chief economist Shane Oliver.