Woolworths puts a limit on toilet paper purchases

Major supermarket Woolworths has announced it will place a four-per-person purchase limit on toilet paper packs in response to panic buying in light of the coronavirus outbreak.

A spokesman for the company told The Age and The Sydney Morning Herald on Wednesday morning it was applying the quantity limit to ensure customers could still access the products they needed. The four packs per person limit applies in store and online.

An empty toilet paper shelf at Woolworths in Eastgardens. Credit:Michael Evans

"It will help shore up stock levels as suppliers ramp up local production and deliveries in response to higher than usual demand," the spokesman said.

"Our teams are continuing to work hard on restocking stores with long-life food and groceries from our distribution centres. The vast majority of the products in our range remain available for our customers as normal."