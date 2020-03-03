Qantas, Woodside chairman hits out at climate activists hijacking AGMs
The chairman of the AFL, Qantas and energy giant Woodside Petroleum has taken aim at activist investors hijacking shareholder meetings in an attempt to force boards to take stronger action on climate change.
In a keynote speech to the Australian Governance Summit in Sydney on Tuesday, Mr Goyder said climate change rightly features on board agendas but said activists run the risk of making the transition to renewable energy more difficult. "Climate change is the number one issue raised with me by investors. We do have a responsibility to engage on this and manage the risks as best we can and acknowledging that we do not hold all the answers," he said.
Mr Goyder, one of the most senior figures in corporate Australia and a former Wesfarmers chief executive, criticised the tactics some activist groups have used to force votes on company policies over climate change and emissions. “Increasingly AGMs are being hijacked by activist shareholders who in some instances have only one share and require 100 shareholders to put up resolutions. The issues these activists raise are material issues that we already take seriously,” he said.
“Our retail shareholders who have invested a significant part of their personal savings shouldn’t be sidelined at AGMs so activists can pursue their political agenda.”
He said big institutional shareholders should back the boards of the companies they have invested in. "I’d make the point here that large investors need to stand behind companies they invest in and not side with simplistic AGM resolutions," Mr Goyder said.
“Our investors have a responsibility to understand our business and engage with the substance rather than indulging activists whose purpose is not to improve the performance of our corporations but to undermine them.”
The comments come as Woodside heads for a potential showdown with shareholder activists who last week lodged two climate-related resolutions ahead of the company's annual general meeting in April.
The Australian Centre for Corporate Responsibility (ACCR), an ethical investment group, filed a motion calling for the oil and gas giant to set and disclose targets to curtail greenhouse gas emissions caused by its drilling operations.
It also requested targets to reduce indirect emissions known as "Scope 3" emissions, which include the emissions caused by the end-users of its products.
A second resolution calls for Woodside to review its links to industry associations including the Australian Petroleum Production and Exploration Association and the Business Council of Australia, accusing the groups of being "among the world's most obstructive lobbyists on climate policy".
Woodside is also facing the prospect of a disruptive campaign launched by climate and conservation groups over its proposed $50 billion Burrup LNG hub off the coast of WA. The ambitious concept forms part of a plan to double its oil and gas production by 2028.
"If taken to production, the Burrup Hub development would become Australia’s largest carbon polluting project," ACCR director of climate and environment Dan Gocher said.
"Woodside’s plans are simply incompatible with a safe climate and, if realised, may prevent Australia from meeting its commitments under the Paris agreement."
In a statement to the ASX last week, Woodside said it was "assessing the validity" of the resolutions.
Fielding questions from the audience after his speech, Mr Goyder would not be drawn on what contingency plans Qantas and the AFL have in place for a potential coronavirus pandemic saying you work with the facts and put in place the best plans you can.
Colin Kruger is a business reporter. He joined the Sydney Morning Herald in 1999 as its technology editor. Other roles have included the Herald's deputy business editor and online business editor.
Business reporter for The Age and Sydney Morning Herald.