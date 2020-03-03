'Make YOU Rich': Court finds iSignthis customers ran fake bitcoin ads

An Australian online trading platform that is a customer of troubled ASX-listed group iSignthis and lured investors through fake online ads that claimed celebrities were supportive of bitcoin trading products acted unconscionably, a court has found.

OT Markets and two other groups, trading groups OziFin and AGM Markets, engaged in systemic unconscionable conduct by running an unlicenced trading scheme that lured $30 million from Australian investors.

Thousands of Australian investors pumped $30 million into the scheme that relied on fake news advertisements. Credit:Bloomberg

It is the latest regulatory action involving a client of iSignthis, which has had its shares suspended since October amid an investigation by the ASX into its disclosures and the calibre of its customers.

To lure in new investors, OT Markets published an online ad for cryptocurrency exchange Bitcoin Trader which traded on the appeal of the now defunct reality show Shark Tank, which featured investor "judges" fielding business pitches from would-be entrepreneurs.