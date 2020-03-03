Fortis forges ahead with two tower Clifton Hill office project

A prime Clifton Hill corner will be transformed into a large office and retail hub after a developer amalgamated multiple individual titles, including several from the defunct East West Link project.

An artist's impression of The Foundry in Clifton Hill. Credit:Artist's impression

Fortis Development Group is seeking planning approval for two towers with 23,000 square metres of office space and 7000 sq m of retail on the corner of Smith Street and Alexandra Parade.

The subsidiary of Sydney-based Pallas Group, in conjunction with another landowner, has quietly amassed control over at least seven buildings giving it a large 5500 sq m block.

The properties, five between 592 to 622 Smith Street and another two on the corner of Alexandra Parade and Reeves Street, include a historic former foundry, which has lent its name to the project: The Foundry.