Fortescue isolates sick Pilbara worker after Indonesia trip
Fortescue Metals Group has placed a worker at its Christmas Creek mine in WA's Pilbara in isolation after they returned from Indonesia with flu-like symptoms.
FMG chief executive Elizabeth Gaines said the worker was placed in isolation in accordance with Department of Health guidelines.
"One of our team members at Christmas Creek has presented with symptoms that meet the Department of Health’s minimum criteria for testing for COVID-19," she said.
"The health and safety of all of our people is our primary focus and we are implementing all necessary precautions in accordance with Department of Health guidelines.
“The employee has been isolated pending the outcome of the test which we anticipate receiving within 48 hours.
"At this stage, we do not anticipate any impact to production schedules and continue to monitor the situation closely."
The West Australian reported a letter from Ms Gaines to FMG staff said the employee had flown to site on Monday after a trip to Indonesia and all areas the worker visited would be sterilised and cleaned.
Global health authorities have voiced concerns about Indonesia's response to the disease, with the nation of 270 million people only confirming its first two cases on March 2.
The virus has spread rapidly to neighbouring countries including Malaysia, Australia and Singapore.
Indonesia has tested fewer than 400 people for the virus.
After the announcement of the first two cases, Indonesian President Joko Widodo said the country was ready to handle an outbreak of the virus.
"There are more than 100 hospitals with isolation rooms. We have equipment up to international standards, we have sufficient reagent [the chemicals used in testing for the virus], we have a joint team consist of the TNI [military], the police and civilians handling this case," he said.
"We also have standard operating procedures similar to existing international standards."
With James Massola and Bevan Shields
Hamish Hastie is WAtoday's business reporter.