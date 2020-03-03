Coles tipped to gain edge in supermarket wars
Longstanding grocery underdog Coles is tipped to pip major rival Woolworths in market share and sales growth in the coming months, as market watchers begin to look favourably on the recently demerged retail giant's plan to cut $1 billion in costs by 2023.
Analysts from both Credit Suisse and Macquarie upgraded their price estimates for Coles on Monday, telling clients they believed the company had more potential for upside than Woolworths over the medium term.
The two companies have historically been fierce competitors, but Woolworths has pulled ahead of Coles on the key metric of like-for-like sales for the past 12 out of 13 quarters.
This divergence began to slow at the most recent set of half-year results, with Woolworths coming in just 0.2 percentage points above Coles in the second quarter and warning its third-quarter sales growth would be around 2 per cent, lower than Coles' estimates of 3.6 per cent growth.
This prompted discussions of a 'catch-up thesis' amongst analysts, with some now predicting Coles will outshine Woolworths, as the present leader struggles with higher costs and weaker customer satisfaction.
Macquarie analyst Ross Curran said the outlook showed Coles gaining market share, which he partially attributed to the company's lower exposure to "resort town" stores that were affected by a tourism slowdown caused by the bushfire crisis.
'It has been increasingly evident over the past 12 months that Coles has adopted a more targeted approach to capital expenditure than Woolworths.'Credit Suisse analyst Grant Saligari
Woolworths chief executive Brad Banducci told reporters last week the company's resort business was a "material component" of sales growth, and the weakness in third-quarter sales was partially due to fewer shoppers along the country's east coast.
Credit Suisse analyst Grant Saligari said Coles' was on the way to outperforming Woolworths despite the company's earnings margins being a full percentage point lower than its rival.
"It has been increasingly evident over the past 12 months that Coles has adopted a more targeted approach to capital expenditure than Woolworths, which at this point, is delivering sales growth with considerably less capital," he said.
Mr Saligari pointed to Coles' $1 billion cost-cutting plan which began to bear fruit at the company's half-year results, as $95 million in costs were slashed from the business, largely through supply chain efficiencies.
Inversely, Woolworths grappled with a higher cost of doing business for the half, which increased 15 basis points due to higher wage costs. It also faced lower customer satisfaction scores over wait times and product availability.
Product range may be another area Coles is gaining the upper hand on Woolworths, with the supermarket putting a heavy focus on convenience lines over the last 12 months along with private label products.
For White Funds managing director Angus Gluskie, Coles' cost-out program was the main plus over the half. His fund holds both Coles and Woolworths shares, and he told The Age and The Sydney Morning Herald Coles' ability to lower costs while keeping customers happy could be a major factor in its success over its rival.
"They've been able to achieve the cost out at the same time as being able to actually build top line growth and a competitive position versus Woolworths," he said.
"Coles talks about itself as being very customer-centric and building better servicing and delivery methods. People had been sceptical about that, but at this stage, they appear to have got traction."
Coles shares rose over 6 per cent to $15.14 over Monday and Tuesday, while Woolworths lost more than 1 per cent to $38.29.
Jim Power, an analyst at major Coles and Woolworths shareholder Martin Currie, said both companies were well placed to benefit from current economic trends, with broader food inflation and virus-induced panic buying likely to boost them in the short term.
"We went through a decade where it was brutal and there was no inflation, so finally, that's coming to an end which bodes really well for the whole industry," he said.
"Right now, there's pantry loading because people are fearful of what might happen if [the coronavirus] gets any worse ... and, from a sales perspective, that will be a positive."
Dominic Powell writes about the retail industry for the Sydney Morning Herald and The Age.