Cbus and Scentre embark on $300m city project

Cbus Property and retail landlord Scentre are only months away from commencing the transformation of the former David Jones menswear store in Sydney into a $300 million, luxury retail, office and residential landmark.

The two will get the keys for the 77 Market Street site in May, after which, under the scheme, Cbus will develop six floors of prime interconnected office space and 101 high-end apartments covering 22 floors.

It will kick off the redevelopment of the eastern end of the city where City Tatts is undertaking a new hotel on its existing club in Pitt Street and the new nearby Metro rail project. Charter Hall will also look at revamping its office tower at 201 Elizabeth Street.

The redevelopment of the former David Jones menswear store in Sydney. Credit:fjmt architects

Scentre will develop the former department store into luxury retail that will also be connected and complement its Westfield Sydney mall over the road. David Jones is moving its menswear and famed food hall into the adjacent flagship store in Elizabeth Street.