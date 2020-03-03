AAP newswire to close on June 26, jobs lost

The Australian Associated Press will shut down its newswire service on June 26 in an historic development for Australia's media landscape after its two biggest clients and shareholders decided to pull out.

Major shareholders Nine Entertainment Co and Rupert Murdoch's News Corp will sever longstanding partnerships with AAP in an effort to cut costs amid a challenging media advertising landscape. Nine is the owner of this masthead. It is believed at least 180 jobs will be lost in the closure.

AAP chairman Campbell Reid and chief executive Bruce Davidson brief staff at Rhodes on Tuesday.

AAP chief executive Bruce Davidson said it had been an "extremely difficult decision" to shut AAP, including the newswire service and sub-editing service Pagemasters, but signalled some of the staff would be redeployed to News Corp and Nine.

"The closure of AAP ends an era in Australian journalism and it is a decision our shareholders have made with heavy hearts," Mr Davidson said. "In particular, News Corp and Nine will be making additional investment in their own news teams to replace some of the content they currently source from AAP."