AAP newswire to close on June 26, jobs lost
The Australian Associated Press will shut down its newswire service on June 26 in an historic development for Australia's media landscape after its two biggest clients and shareholders decided to pull out.
Major shareholders Nine Entertainment Co and Rupert Murdoch's News Corp will sever longstanding partnerships with AAP in an effort to cut costs amid a challenging media advertising landscape. Nine is the owner of this masthead. It is believed at least 180 jobs will be lost in the closure.
AAP chief executive Bruce Davidson said it had been an "extremely difficult decision" to shut AAP, including the newswire service and sub-editing service Pagemasters, but signalled some of the staff would be redeployed to News Corp and Nine.
"The closure of AAP ends an era in Australian journalism and it is a decision our shareholders have made with heavy hearts," Mr Davidson said. "In particular, News Corp and Nine will be making additional investment in their own news teams to replace some of the content they currently source from AAP."
AAP chairman Campbell Reid said to staff: "The loss of AAP's voice in the Australian conversation bothers me deeply. The fact that too many companies have chosen not to pay to publish that voice is the root of the problem."
The discussions about AAP's future had been under way for six months. Staff entitlements are all secure and AAP has cash reserves but these may be supplemented by shareholders. Sources said about 30 to 50 jobs will be made available at Nine and News Corp.
Digital publishers, including the Guardian and Daily Mail, rely on AAP for much of their breaking news content and it is understood they were not informed of the changes ahead of time. Those publishers are estimated to contribute hundreds of thousands of dollars a year to AAP.
Guardian journalist Calla Wahlquist said on Twitter: "One of the reasons places like Guardian Australia have time to do investigations is because AAP covers the basics."
AAP is also Facebook's fact-checker, a role which it took on in mid-2019. The future of that arrangement is not clear. The company posted a profit in 2019 after a major restructure, with Mr Davidson assuring it would be the last of the major editorial redundancy rounds for the news wire service.
"Our reporters, photographers, videographers and production staff are second to none," he said. "They have been leading the country in breaking news for decades and showed the way for publishers in terms of the 24-hour news cycle.
"In the coming days, all staff will receive letters outlining expected leaving dates, redundancy payment and employee entitlements."
The union representing journalists, the Media Entertainment and Arts Alliance, has said the closure of the news wire after 85 years would cause "irreparable harm" to Australia's media landscape.
"Australians rely on the hard work of AAP reporters, photographers and sub-editors whenever they open a newspaper or click on a story on a website," MEAA director Neill Jones said. "Their work may often go unattributed and without a byline, but without it Australians would be less informed about politics, sport, crime and other news."
At a press conference in Melbourne, Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews said the closure of AAP's news wire would hurt media diversity.
"My view has always been that we need more voices in our public conversation, not less, and AAP for many, many years has provided a vital link to information that people need," Mr Andrews said.
Former prime ministers Kevin Rudd and Malcolm Turnbull have used Twitter to show their support for the service.
"Most Australians don't realise that AAP Newswire's balanced coverage remains one of the few forces that checks Murdoch's attempts to indoctrinate Australians into his Fox-style alternate reality," Mr Rudd said on Twitter.
Similarly, Mr Turnbull used Twitter to say he had "happy memories of the old rip and read wire service for radio newsrooms".
The hashtag #SaveAAP is circulating social media, with many current and former staff as well as politicians and journalists using Twitter to talk about the importance of the service.
Charlotte is a reporter for The Age.
Zoe Samios is a media and telecommunications reporter at The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age.