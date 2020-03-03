Banks take one for the team - pass on full rate cuts despite profit impact

For months Australian banks had been anticipating a fall in the cash rate. Last week they rightly braced for impact. On Tuesday afternoon when the Reserve Bank hit with a 25 basis point cut they were ready.

The RBA moved on the back of a national emergency and the banks already knew they had to take one for the team and follow suit. Unfortunately for them their profits will be damaged by passing on the rate cut. In the seconds following the RBA announcement the share prices of the big four banks fell in unison.

But it could have been worse and may still, depending on the RBA’s read of the damage being sustained by the economy from the ongoing spread of COVID-19. The banks could have been confronted with a 50 basis point cut on Tuesday. So catastrophe averted, for now.

The big four banks had to wear the interest rate cut. Credit:AAP

Investment markets had been baying for the RBA to cut since last week’s precipitous 10 per cent drop in shares - and to have disappointed the market carries risk. Only last week the market was running the book on an 18 per cent chance the RBA would cut - by Tuesday morning it was close to 100 per cent.